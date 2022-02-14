BREAKING: If I Had Spied on Hillary, They Would’ve Put Me in Electric Chair, Says Trump

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The following is a statement from former President Trump: Can you imagine that, what should be the biggest story of our time, bigger than Watergate, is getting absolutely no mention, ZERO, in the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC Fake News, NBC Fake News, CBS Fake News, ratings-dead CNN, and MSDNC. This in itself is a scandal, the fact that a story so big, so powerful, and so important for the future of our Nation is getting zero coverage from LameStream, is being talked about all over the world. Just like they wouldn’t talk about the many Biden corruption scandals...



