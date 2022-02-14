Brickbat: Memphis Blues

February 14, 2022 | Tags: REASON, Tennessee

Kyle Maxwell has sued the city of Memphis and several police officers, claiming he was bitten by a police dog and tackled by officers who mistook him for a burglar. According to the lawsuit, Maxwell was staying in an apartment on the north end of First Congregational Church. Some parishioners saw a burglary in progress in the food pantry on the south end of the church's security camera and called police. Before cops arrived, the parishioners called again to report the burglars had left. But when police arrived they started investigating the north end of the church complex where they confronted Maxwell. The police department declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The post Brickbat: Memphis Blues appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...