Canadian Police Arrest Protesting Truckers at U.S.-Canada Bridge

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Sunday, Canadian police arrested all the protesters who remained at the most heavily-trafficked bridge between the United States and Canada, as part of the ongoing vaccine mandate protests. Politico reports that the protesters were arrested near the Ambassador Bridge, which connects the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario to the American city of Detroit, Michigan, a key hub of the automotive industry; the bridge is responsible for as much as 25 percent of all trade between the two neighboring countries. The few vehicles that remained were towed that same day. “Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will...



Read More...