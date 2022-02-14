COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review (11 Feb 2022)

Daily New Cases: As of February 9, 2022, the current 7-day moving average (215,418) decreased 42.8% compared with the previous weekly report. Variants: CDC estimates the national proportion of Omicron to be approximately 100%. The BA.2 lineage (sub-variant of Omicron) is projected to be 3.6%. New Hospitalizations: The 7-day daily average for February 2–February 8, 2022, was 12,099. This is a 25.4% decrease from the prior. Deaths: The 7-day moving average (2,313) has decreased 5.9% compared with the previous weekly report. Test Positivity Rate: The 7-day average (from NAATs) is down to 12.7% (down 21.0% from the prior). Vaccination: 75.9%...



