‘Destructive’ Rams fans take over downtown LA after Super Bowl win

February 14, 2022

The LAPD declared an unlawful assembly Sunday night after “violent and destructive” Los Angeles Rams fans wreaked havoc on downtown streets following the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The celebration turned chaotic near 11th and Hope streets when fans lit fireworks inside a city bus and festooned the outside with graffiti, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Kevin Rector.



