Dingell: ‘Foundation’ of Canada Blockade Is People ‘Trying to Divide Us’ and ‘Attack the Foundations of our Democracy’

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that we have to look at the people who were behind the recent blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between the United States and Canada and look at what their motives were for doing the blockade, and that she believes that “they’re people trying to divide us, trying to really attack the foundations of our democracy.”



Read More...