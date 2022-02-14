Embalmer alarmed by mysterious blood clots in vaccinated people

February 14, 2022

Amid indications from many different sources of a dramatic rise in the sudden onset of serious illnesses following COVID-19 vaccination, a veteran embalmer is reporting that he and more than a dozen colleagues in the industry have been noticing strange blood clots in most of their cases.Richard Hirschman, with more than 20 years of experience in the funeral industry in Alabama, says that in mid-2021, he began noticing odd blood clots in arteries and lungs he had never seen before.In an interview with Steve Kirsch, Hirschman said that last month, he found that 65% of his cases exhibited the clots....



