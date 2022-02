Eminem Takes A Knee In Heartfelt Tribute To Tim Tebow

February 14, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA—The Super Bowl halftime show took a surprising turn last night when rapper Eminem ended his performance by taking a knee in tribute to the most talented Christian football player of all time, Tim Tebow.

The post Eminem Takes A Knee In Heartfelt Tribute To Tim Tebow appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...