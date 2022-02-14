FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it was extending its target date to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy program in Boca Chica, Texas, to March 28. The FAA's previous target date was Feb. 28. The FAA noted that completing the environmental review does not guarantee that a vehicle operator license will be issued to SpaceX.



