Goldman Sachs CEO DJs Super Bowl Party For Maskless Elites

Whether attending the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday or pregame events on Saturday, maskless elites partied their faces off across the metro area this weekend as the rest of America watched in disbelief as mask mandates were ignored.

The rich and powerful ignored local health mandates at Saturday's Sports Illustrated pre Super Bowl party. David Solomon, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, ditched his tie and suit to play house music to maskless Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, among other maskless power players.

"He shows up with a backpack, in T-shirt, jeans, sneakers," Michael Heller, co-founder of Talent Resources Sports, which hosted the event with Sports Illustrated, told Bloomberg. "After dark, he's a different person, so free-spirited."

So different the CEO of Goldman Sachs took to the stage (we're unsure if he was masked up or maskless) and played for hundreds of maskless people.

Daily Mail published several pictures showing hundreds of maskless elites at the event Solomon was DJing on Saturday night.

No mask no problem.

Not one mask. Can you spot a masked-up person?

On Sunday, at the Super Bowl, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jay-Z, and LeBron James were all maskless despite the mandatory mask mandate and the stadium requiring attendees to wear KN95.

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

But it appears no one followed the rules. This has made it increasingly frustrating for average folks who are forced, fined, and even "canceled" if they don't wear masks. Millions of everyday Americans saw the liberal elites on full display this past weekend, operating on a different rulebook than everyone else. Meanwhile, kids in California have to be masked up at school this week.