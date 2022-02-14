Grand Jury – The Court of Public Opinion

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public OpinionEmpowering Public Conscience through Natural Law‘Injustice to One is an Injustice to All’ We, a group of international lawyers and a judge, hereby are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings. This Grand Jury Investigation serves as a model legal proceeding to present to a jury (consisting of the citizens of the world) all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic....



Read More...