How much is CNN being paid to publish Chinese Communist Party propaganda? Network publishes 'article' paid for by Beijing that glosses over human rights criticism of Olympics and calls it a 'winter sporting event like no other'

CNN is facing pressure to reveal how much is was paid to run sponsored content from a Chinese state-run newspaper on its website promoting the Winter Games in Beijing. The content supplied by Xinhua News Agency - a newspaper founded and run by government agency State Council of the People's Republic of China - promotes the Beijing Olympics as a 'winter sporting event like no other.' In an upbeat article, it focuses on the dazzling effects of the Games - which runs from February 4 to 20 - from 'green construction' to the extensive 'safety protocols.' Remarkably absent is any...


