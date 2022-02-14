Illinois among worst states in the country for potholes despite 2nd highest gas tax

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Midwestern states dominate the Top List for states with worst potholes, with Indiana, Michigan and Ohio also ranking high. Drivers in Illinois pay the second highest gas tax in the country. Despite that, Illinois is near the top of the list for the states with the worst pothole problem. A study by QuoteWizard says Illinois is the 7th worst state for potholes. Midwestern states dominate the top ten with Indiana, Michigan and Ohio also making an appearance. Researcher Nick VinZant said pothole damage costs U.S. drivers $3 billion a year with the average cost for repairs around $300. “But you...



