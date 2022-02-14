In America: The Top 1% Own 32.1% of The Country's Total Wealth, The Bottom 50% Own 2.5%

February 14, 2022

The percentage of wealth owned by the top 1% keeps rising over time. Who's to credit or blame?Data Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Fed), Chart by MishThis data series compiled by the Fed started in the third quarter of 1989. The most recent data is from the third quarter of 2021.If you have not seen charts of this series before, the numbers may seem shocking. 1989 Q3 vs 2021 Q3 PercentagesTop 1% Then 23.6%, Now 32.1%90th to 99th Percentile Then 37.3%, Now 37.5%50th to 90th Percentile Then 35.6%, Now 27.9%Bottom 50% Then 3.7%, Now 2.5%Gains or...



