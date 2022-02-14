La, la, la, can't hear you: How the liberal media outlets that relentlessly pushed 'Russian collusion' smear have totally ignored Durham's revelation that Hillary SPIED on Trump. CNN, NY Times, Washington Post, NBC and CBS all pass

The former president accused the mainstream media of hypocrisy for their lack of coverage on allegations detailed by Special Counsel John Durham Durham said in a filing that Clinton's election team paid a tech firm to infiltrate Trump Tower and White House servers in an effort to establish Kremlin link Trump suggested on Monday that he would be executed if the same allegations were levied against him rather than a Democratic candidate DailyMail.com found no links or references to the latest revelations by John Durham on the mainstream sites mentioned by Trump Many of them had wall-to-wall coverage of the...



