Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey gets FIRED for speaking out against COVID measures for kids: Refused $1m to 'stay quiet' after relocating from California to Denver so her children could have 'a normal childhood'

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sey, 52, started working for Levi's after competing for Team USA as a gymnast in 1986 at the Goodwill Games in RussiaShe worked her way up to become Brand President and was on track to become the next CEO On Monday, she revealed in Bari Weiss' Common Sense Substack channel that she has been firedWhen the pandemic hit, she was quick to speak out against school closures and lockdowns on kidsShe moved her four kids from San Francisco to Denver so her youngest could go to kindergarten Sey appeared on FOX to talk about the harm lockdown had on kids...



Read More...