Mom-of-four spends Valentine's Day delivering hundreds of bouquets of flowers and bottles of wine to 'forgotten' widows after raising over $22,000 in donations

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Spending Valentine's Day alone after losing a loved one can be hard - which is why a North Carolina woman is dedicating her Valentine's Day to delivering hundreds of flowers to widows. Ashley Manning, a florist from Charlotte, won't be celebrating the day of love by having a romantic date night with her husband, but will instead be offering comfort to those who no longer have a husband with whom to celebrate. With the help of 300 volunteers and thousands of donations, the mother-of-four plans to deliver more than 400 bouquets to women who will be without their significant other...



