Mom Rallies Community To Deliver Flowers To “Forgotten” Widows On Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The pandemic has inspired many people to make big life changes. For Ashley Manning of Charlotte, North Carolina, COVID-19 was an opportunity to leave her job in pharmaceutical sales to become a stay-at-home mom. She even used her extra time at home to launch a small business, “Pretty Things by A.E. Manning.” The self-taught florist has always loved working with flowers and seeing the joy they bring to their recipients. She hoped to make just enough money to justify a babysitter while she worked, but the business turned out to be a bigger hit than she imagined. For years, she...



Read More...