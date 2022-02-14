New Jersey GOP leaders ready to dump Trump ahead of critical 2022 midterms

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With the Republican control of Congress in the palm of their hands as a red wave sweeps across America, New Jersey Republicans are positioning themselves in a rather strange spot, in the crosshairs of former President Donald J. Trump. The anti-Trump sentiment is growing among the GOP establishment, who let’s face it, went all-in on people like Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, and John Kasich in the 2016 primary. It’s no secret to everyday Republicans living in New Jersey. The establishment Republican Party in New Jersey is fifty shades of purple with blue highlights. As the popular internet meme goes, this...



