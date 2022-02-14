No Government Can Make as Many Mistakes and Errors About COVID as Ours Did; It Requires Intent

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A little earlier today, my colleague Nick Arama posted on a Washington Post editorial about the futility of mask mandates (see WaPo Finally Says It: ‘Mask Mandates Didn’t Make Much of a Difference Anyway’). If this sounds a little strange given the fights raging across the nation, and the so-called Western world, about mask mandates, it should. In fact, it should seem strange even by the standards of the Washington Post editorial section that published the story.pic.twitter.com/WPfjhNRvqL— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs)February 12, 2022How does the Washington Post story fit in here?The hallmark of the so-called public health information associated with COVID,...



Read More...