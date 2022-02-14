Ontario fast-tracks easing COVID restrictions, Saskatchewan ends vaccine passport

February 14, 2022

Ontario ramped up plans to drop a raft of COVID-19 restrictions, including the province's vaccine certificate system, while Alberta schools opened Monday without mask mandates for children. Saskatchewan residents also started the day with relaxed measures as the province lifted its proof of vaccine or a negative test requirement to enter most businesses. Meanwhile, Quebec said it would discuss ending its vaccine mandate. As provinces tailored policies to their own COVID-19 trends, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there will be "variability" in when and how jurisdictions lift measures. "With the decline of the Omicron wave, and as we...



