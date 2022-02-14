Ontario to End Vaccine Passport Requirements on March 1

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ontario will end its vaccine passport requirements on March 1, 2022, the province announced Monday in a press release. Claiming “key public health and health system indicators” are “continuing to improve,” the province announced it will ease the next set of restrictions this week, on February 17, increasing social gathering limits at a variety of places. Indoor social gathering spaces will see a capacity increase to 50, and indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required will have capacity limits removed completely. That includes restaurants, bars, cinemas, casinos, and fitness facilities. However, the major changes will begin on March...



Read More...