Palm Beach County “mask requirement” lifted using “projected” data

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With the stroke of a pen from the unelected County Administrator Verdenia Baker and Palm Beach County still at a “high” transmission rate for COVID-19, the “Mask Requirement” policy was repealed on Friday, February 11, 2022, with an effective date beginning February 14, 2022. This latest “Mask Requirement” policy has been in effect for 42 days and has applied to “employees and the public while in all county-owned and leased buildings.” With the latest trend of Democrat-run jurisdictions across the nation repealing their mask mandates in the last week, one has to wonder what influence that has had on the...



