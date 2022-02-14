Philadelphia Mask Requirements Could Last ‘Several More Months’

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has shown no signs of lifting its indoor mask requirements, despite several blue states and areas lifting their restrictions in recent days. Philadelphia currently requires businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices, to require masks, regardless of vaccination status. Originally, the city’s indoor mask mandate only applied to Philadelphia businesses that did not have a vaccine passport system in place. That changed in August after the Philadelphia Board of Health approved a regulation requiring such businesses to require masks, regardless. According to the update, the change was “intended to support parents of children too young to...



