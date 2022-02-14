Pope Francis restructures major Vatican office tasked with defending the faith

Pope Francis restructures major Vatican office tasked with defending the faithThe curial reform of the Vatican's doctrinal department comes as observers suggest Pope Francis may appoint pro-LGBT clerics to lead the CDF in the upcoming months. VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) – Pope Francis today announced a re-ordering of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), splitting the doctrinal and disciplinary elements into two separate parts amid rumors that he is altering the Congregation to become more LGBT friendly.As predicted by MessainLatino, the motu proprio Fidem servare, released February 14 and signed by Pope Francis February 11, divides the CDF...



