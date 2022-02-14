The Bible In Paintings: YOUNG JOSEPH'S DREAMS

The Bible In Paintings 2 Engravings•Facades•Frescoes•Illuminations•Miniatures•Mosaics•Photographs•Reliefs•Sculptures•Tapestries•WindowsG E N E S I SCHAPTER 37 Joseph, a young man of seventeen, was tending the flocks with his brothers, and he brought their father a bad report about them. Now Israel loved Joseph more than any of his other sons, because he had been born to him in his old age, and he made a RICHLY ORNAMENTED ROBE for him. When his brothers saw that their father loved him more than any of them, they hated him and could not speak a kind word to him. New International Version ©1984, Abrdgd, EMPHASES...



