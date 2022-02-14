Ukraine's London ambassador sets off a firestorm by saying Kiev could DROP demand for NATO membership to avoid war and is forced to frantically backtrack

February 14, 2022

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK set off a firestorm today by appearing to suggest his country could drop its pledge to join NATO if it means avoiding a war with Russia. Vadym Prystaiko, a veteran diplomat who once served as Ukraine's foreign minister, was asked by the BBC on Sunday night whether Kiev might consider dropping the pledge - and responded 'we might'. But he rushed back on Monday morning to clarify the remark, saying his comments had been 'misunderstood' and that the commitment to join NATO remains enshrined in Ukraine's constitution. Ukraine's ambassador to the UK appeared to suggest...



