Washington DC Does Away With Vaccine Mandates as Big Cities Pivot From COVID Rules

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington DC's Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday during her COVID-19 address that the nation's capital will no longer require indoor businesses to verify vaccination status before allowing customers entry, effective February 15. In addition to dropping the vaccine requirement, DC will no longer enforce indoor masking come March 1 except for areas that pose greater risk for spreading the disease, such as schools, medical facilities and public transit. Private businesses who wish to continue enforcing its vaccine and mask mandates are still able to do so. The mayor's announcement follows similar orders issued in other major Democratic cities...



