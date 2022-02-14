Would Kamala Harris Overturn The 2024 Presidential Election?

February 14, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Would Vice President Kamala Harris show the same commitment to the Constitutional as former Vice President Mike Pence? We might find out. Most of the media buzz around former Vice President Mike Pence’s speech to the Federalist Society revolved around him saying, “President Trump is wrong.” He added, “Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.”



Read More...