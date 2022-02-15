'A sport with a lot of Black people in it but not with power': Joy Reid slams the NFL to trying to 'sanitize Blackness' from the Super Bowl

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Joy Reid has slammed the NFL for trying to 'sanitize Blackness' from the Super Bowl after Eminem took the knee during the half-time show. The MSNBC host, wearing a football jersey in support of Colin Kaepernick, said she has fallen out of love with the game over its apparent inaction against racism and the lack of Black coaches in the sport, in comments echoing resident Joe Biden. Reid and her panel of hosts noted how Eminem has been praised for taking the knee during his performance in what was nothing more than a 'performative' gesture, but Kaepernick has remained unsigned...



Read More...