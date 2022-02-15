And Rice Makes 30…Democrat Rep. Kathleen Rice from New York’s 4th District Announces Retirement

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

US Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY) announced on Tuesday she will not seek reelection this year for Congress. According to Patch.com Rep. Rice won her first term in 2015. She is the second Long Island Representative to announce she will not seek reelection this year. At least 30 Democrats will not seek reelection in the US House in the 2022 election.



Read More...