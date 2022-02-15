The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

As fentanyl deaths double, Kamala Harris ignores the drugs pouring over the southern border

February 15, 2022   |   Tags:
Fentanyl deaths have doubled in two years, and black men are seeing the biggest increases in drug overdoses. So why isn’t Vice President Kamala Harris doing something about the illicit drugs coming into the country through the southern border? When the Biden administration assumed power, it promised us that Harris, who is of black and South Asian descent, was a new type of revolutionary champion for people of color, especially black Americans. And the president put her in charge of one of the country’s biggest crises (albeit one of his own making), as record numbers of illegal immigrants and drug...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

As fentanyl deaths double, Kamala Harris ignores the drugs pouring over the southern border

February 15, 2022   |   Tags:
Fentanyl deaths have doubled in two years, and black men are seeing the biggest increases in drug overdoses. So why isn’t Vice President Kamala Harris doing something about the illicit drugs coming into the country through the southern border? When the Biden administration assumed power, it promised us that Harris, who is of black and South Asian descent, was a new type of revolutionary champion for people of color, especially black Americans. And the president put her in charge of one of the country’s biggest crises (albeit one of his own making), as record numbers of illegal immigrants and drug...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x