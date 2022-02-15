As fentanyl deaths double, Kamala Harris ignores the drugs pouring over the southern border

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Fentanyl deaths have doubled in two years, and black men are seeing the biggest increases in drug overdoses. So why isn’t Vice President Kamala Harris doing something about the illicit drugs coming into the country through the southern border? When the Biden administration assumed power, it promised us that Harris, who is of black and South Asian descent, was a new type of revolutionary champion for people of color, especially black Americans. And the president put her in charge of one of the country’s biggest crises (albeit one of his own making), as record numbers of illegal immigrants and drug...



