Bill barring transgender athletes from girls' school sports clears KY Senate panel

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Bill 83, called the Save Women’s Sports Act and sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills, directs the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control to pass regulations banning those identified as males on their birth certificates from participating on girls’ sports teams. The measure passed the Senate Education Committee on a party-line 9-3 vote. Current KHSAA policies allow transgender student-athletes to compete on teams based on their gender identities if they have undergone sex reassignment before puberty or undergone such procedures and take hormonal therapies.



Read More...