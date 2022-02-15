Blatant Hypocrisy: Uyghur Flag-Bearer for China's Olympic Team

February 15, 2022

The world knew Xi Jinping and the People's Republic of China would use the 2022 Olympic Winter Games for propaganda purposes; that was expected. All countries hosting the games use the opening ceremony to put their best foot forward. However, even the most jaded China skeptics were taken by surprise when a Uyghur athlete marched out carrying the PRC's flag during the opening ceremony. One can only wonder if cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang was forced to carry the flag or if she is the worst turncoat since Benedict Arnold. The level of hypocrisy, deceit and hubris Xi demonstrated in having...



