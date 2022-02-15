Bombshell Testimony: 7K U.S. Doctors Sidelined Every Year by Foreigners Winning Taxpayer-Funded Residencies

Every year, more than 7,000 American citizens and green card-holders lose out on United States taxpayer-funded residencies to foreign nationals despite having earned their degrees as medical graduate physicians, bombshell congressional testimony reveals. Kevin Lynn with Doctors Without Jobs unveiled the data to the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship on Tuesday, sounding the alarm on “graduate medical education profiteers.”



