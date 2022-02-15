Bond raised for activist Quintez Brown, charged with the attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a suspect they say was responsible for the attempted murder of Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenburg. Quintez Brown, 21, was taken into custody Monday. He has been charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. According to USLegal.com, wanton endangerment refers to an act or an instance of putting someone or something in danger or exposure to peril or harm. His arraignment happened Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. where he pleaded not guilty. Brown's bond was raised to $100,000 and if posted will be released to the Home Incarceration Program (HIP)....



Read More...