Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson break up after more than two years of dating

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rosario Dawson have broken up, according to a recent report. A source close to Booker confirmed to People magazine that the two are no longer together but remain good friends. Representatives for Booker and Dawson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Booker and Dawson reportedly began dating in December 2018 after the two met at a mutual friend's party. Dawson confirmed they were dating in March 2019 as she was stopped by TMZ at the Ronald Reagan National Airport. I am grateful to be with someone who I respect and...



Read More...