COVID-19 and the Failure of America's Major Religions

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For two years, Americans have been partially or entirely deprived of fundamental freedoms -- of assembly, speech, religious liberty, making a living, a child's right to an education, access to early treatment for a potentially deadly virus, and more -- for the first time in American history. That half of America, especially its elites, has either made peace with or supported these deprivations of freedom is why many of us worry about America's future as a free society. Even more concerning has been the reactions of America's great religions -- specifically, Catholics, Protestants, Mormons (Latter-day Saints) and Jews. The government...



Read More...