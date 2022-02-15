Freedumb: Krugman Condemns Canadian Truckers While Downplaying BLM Violence

New York Times economist Paul Krugman spewed bile at the so-called “vandalism” by Canadian truckers protesting the country’s draconian COVID-19 policies. He did this while dismissing the 2020 Marxist Black Lives Matter riots across the U.S. that reportedly caused at least around $2 billion in damages. Krugman flailed that the Canadian truckers were engaged in “economic vandalism and intimidation,” and compared the movement to “a slow-motion Jan. 6, a disruption caused by a relatively small number of activists, many of them right-wing extremists.” His hyperbole-laced rant of an op-ed, headlined “When ‘Freedom’ Means the Right to Destroy,” buried the extent...



