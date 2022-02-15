German Bishop on Gay Couples: "Denying a Desired Blessing Is a Curse"

Priests who resist blessing gay couples incur a curse, to heed Münster Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Dieter Geerlings, in a statement issued at a religious service in the queer community in Münster. “Human rights are at stake when it comes to homophobia. A radical change is necessary so that the curse can finally become a blessing," Geerlings said, quoting theologian Hildegund Keul. Many queer people, he says, feel hurt by the way the Church treats them. "The church must have the courage to welcome back those it has offended and still offends," Geerlings said. Only then can it become a sign...



