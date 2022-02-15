The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac, 1977)

February 15, 2022   |   Tags:
"Gold Dust Woman" was written and sung by Stevie Nicks. The take chosen for release on the 1977 Rumours album was reportedly recorded at 4 a.m., after a long night of attempts in the studio. Just before and during the final take, Stevie Nicks had wrapped her head (though not mouth) with a black scarf, veiling her senses to tap memories and emotions. Many unusual instruments were used in the recording, including an electric harpsichord with a jet phaser, which was marked with tape so Mick Fleetwood could play the right notes. To accentuate Nicks's vocals, Fleetwood broke sheets...


