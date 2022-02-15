Gold Dust Woman (Fleetwood Mac, 1977)

February 15, 2022

"Gold Dust Woman" was written and sung by Stevie Nicks. The take chosen for release on the 1977 Rumours album was reportedly recorded at 4 a.m., after a long night of attempts in the studio. Just before and during the final take, Stevie Nicks had wrapped her head (though not mouth) with a black scarf, veiling her senses to tap memories and emotions. Many unusual instruments were used in the recording, including an electric harpsichord with a jet phaser, which was marked with tape so Mick Fleetwood could play the right notes. To accentuate Nicks's vocals, Fleetwood broke sheets...



