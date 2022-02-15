Hillary Clinton Wasn’t Only Trump Rival to Pay Tech Firm That Spied On Him, Biden Also Hired It for 2020 Campaign

February 15, 2022

FEC records unearthed by the Washington Free Beacon show that the Biden campaign in 2020 paid the same tech firm that Hillary Clinton used to allegedly spy on Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign. “The Biden campaign paid nearly $20,000 to a cybersecurity firm at the center of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe,” Chuck Ross reported at the Free Beacon. According to the Federal Election Commission records uncovered by the Free Beacon, the Biden campaign paid Neustar Information Services $18,819 in 2020 for ‘accounting and compliance work.’ Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was found...



