Homeless career criminal allegedly stabs Asian woman to death in her NYC apartment

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Christina Yuna Lee entered her apartment in Manhattan's Chinatown on Sunday morning, not realizing she was followed inside allegedly by a homeless man out on bail for previous alleged violent crimes. The man is accused of stabbing Lee to death in her apartment. Assamad Nash, 25 years old and of no fixed address, was arrested by the NYPD in connection with Lee's murder. Nash has been described as a "career criminal" who has a history of violent behavior. He was out on bail with charges of assault and a court date pending on March 3...



Read More...