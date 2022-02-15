House Republicans Propose Immigration Bill McCain Would Have Loved to Sign

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Earlier this century, conventional political wisdom posited that Republicans would never be able to win a national election unless the party out-pandered the Democrats on the issue of amnesty for illegal aliens. Republican political “experts,” who spent too much time listening to other “experts” instead of actual voters, insisted that supporting massive amnesties for illegal aliens was the key to unlocking the Hispanic vote for the party. John McCain and Mitt Romney took the advice of the experts to heart and got wiped out in 2008 and 2012, garnering just 31 percent and 27 percent of Hispanic votes, respectively. Donald...



Read More...