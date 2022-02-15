Hypersonic-Equipped Russian Fighters Land In Syria Ahead Of Mediterranean Drills

Russia declared Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border in what seems like de-escalation despite western corporate media hyping headlines every minute of the day, for the last week, of an "imminent" Russian invasion of Ukraine. Readers should refocus their attention to Syria , where Russia plans naval drills with hypersonic missiles in the Mediterranean.

Reuters, citing Russian RIA and TASS media outlets, said Russian warships, bombers, and hypersonic missile-equipped fighter jets had been repositioned to Syria.

The drills will involve several Russian fleets and take part in the eastern part of the Mediterranean, they cited Russia's defense ministry as saying. Earlier on Tuesday, Russia announced plans for a similar exercise in the Barents Sea. -Reuters

Military observes have already pointed out Russian warplanes are en route to Syria.

Russia plans navy drills in the Med and has moved bombers and 𝗵𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗲-𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝗷𝗲𝘁𝘀 to its base in Syria



This, per Russia's RIA and TASS news agencies https://t.co/QSToTAoIfU — avi scharf (@avischarf) February 15, 2022

There's even alleged video of a Mikoyan MiG-31, the fighter jet that can carry the Kinzhal nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile, landing at a Russian military base in Latakia, Syria.

#Russia AF deployed MiG-31K that can carry Kinzhal missile to #Latakia AB in #Syria.

This comes ahead of the exercise of Russian Navy in Mediterranean Sea. pic.twitter.com/OzyvypRR32 — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@aldin_ww) February 15, 2022

Busy, busy Moscow, who has now pivoted from what appears to be Ukraine to Syria as war drills with hypersonic air-launched missiles could be nearing in the Mediterranean.

The question we ask readers is how US intel folks will dish out the next round of reports to western corporate media who were put on an embarrassing display over the last week for hyping "imminent" World War Three headlines.