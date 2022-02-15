Jeremy Bash: Biden Doing 'Phenomenal Job' On Ukraine, 'Absolutely Perfectly'

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the liberal media's Biden-Sycophant Sweepstakes, it would be hard to top CNN's John Harwood. In addition to calling him a shameless "sycophant," we recently described Harwood as a Biden "lackey, lickspittle, and toady." But MSNBC's Jeremy Bash has staked his own claim to the dubious distinction of being the MSM's biggest Biden suck-up, heaping absurd praise on Biden for his handling of Ukraine. Get the rest of the story and view the video here.



Read More...