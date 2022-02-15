Man arrested after attempted arson at Federal Reserve Building(Altanta)

ATLANTA — Federal authorities are investigating after they said a man set a fire outside of the entrance to the Federal Reserve Bank Tuesday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene, where police told her a man dressed in a mechanic suit walked up to a door around 9 a.m. with two gas cans and set a fire. Officers were able to use surveillance cameras on one building to see what the man did and track him down. Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Atlanta Fire Rescue are on the scene.



