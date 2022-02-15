Mayor Eric Adams rips press, claims white journalists misrepresent him

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mayor Eric Adams unloaded Tuesday in an epic rant in which he threatened to stop fielding “off-topic” questions at his press conferences — and blasted the Big Apple’s news organizations over what he said was their lack of racial diversity. The scolding, which came before an unrelated press conference on summer youth employment efforts, appeared to be sparked by coverage of his failed bid to get state lawmakers to budge on his anti-crime agenda — although the mayor failed to convey how race factored into that. *** “If you want to acknowledge or not, I have been doing a darn...



Read More...