Miami Archbishop Decries Immigration Comments by Governor DeSantis

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Even while recognizing the good care afforded them by Catholic Charities 60 years ago, they begrudge that same care being extended to migrant children today.”The Archbishop of Miami has decried Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ comments this week belittling the plight of unaccompanied minors fleeing Central America for the United States. “At Governor DeSantis’ Monday meeting with a few former Pedro Pan kids in Miami’s Museum of the Cuban Diaspora, he described any comparison of unaccompanied minors from Cuba in the early 60’s with those from Central America today as ‘disgusting’”, Archbishop Thomas Wenski said during a Feb. 10 press conference....



