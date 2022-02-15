Nine Sandy Hook families agree to $73M settlement with Remington

February 15, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012, according to a court filing. The families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the company should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public. They said their focus was on preventing future mass shootings. Although the settlement is unlikely to open the floodgates for some settlements given that the lawsuit focused on how Remington marketed the rifle, it...



